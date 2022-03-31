Published: 
Mar 31, 2022

Citizen Science Month: Citizen Science for the Stars!

Citizen Science for the Stars

Join scientists from four NASA citizen science projects on Zoom, April 13!

April is Citizen Science Month! And this month, scientists from four NASA citizen science projects will be speaking live at “Citizen Science for the Stars” on April 13 at 6pm PT/ 9 pm ET. Join SciStarter and NASA’s Night Sky Network on Zoom and ask your questions about Jupiter, Solar Jets, Extrasolar Planets and Peter Pan Disks! You’ll hear a brief overview of citizen science, SciStarter and the NASA Night Sky Network, and meet some awesome scientists:

Dr. Lindsay Glesener from Solar Jet Hunter

Dr. Steven Silverberg from Disk Detective

Dr. Candy Hansen-Koharcheck from JunoCam 

Nora Eisner from Planet Hunters TESS

 

NASA’s Citizen Science Program:
Learn about NASA citizen science projects
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Facebook 

More Stories

Ham Radio Operators Tune In to Giant Waves in the Earth’s Ionosphere
Langley Scientist Participates in Arizona SciTech Panel Discussion
Backyard Worlds: Cool Neighbors is Hiring!
Search for New Worlds at Home With NASA’s Planet Patrol Project
Help NASA Explore Mars from Home!