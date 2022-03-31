More Stories

Join scientists from four NASA citizen science projects on Zoom, April 13!

April is Citizen Science Month! And this month, scientists from four NASA citizen science projects will be speaking live at “Citizen Science for the Stars” on April 13 at 6pm PT/ 9 pm ET. Join SciStarter and NASA’s Night Sky Network on Zoom and ask your questions about Jupiter, Solar Jets, Extrasolar Planets and Peter Pan Disks! You’ll hear a brief overview of citizen science, SciStarter and the NASA Night Sky Network, and meet some awesome scientists:

Dr. Lindsay Glesener from Solar Jet Hunter

Dr. Steven Silverberg from Disk Detective

Dr. Candy Hansen-Koharcheck from JunoCam

Nora Eisner from Planet Hunters TESS

