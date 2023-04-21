More Stories

April is Citizen Science Month, and the Dark Energy Explorers team invites you to celebrate with an extra special treat! Join the scientists of Dark Energy Explorers online for an hour-long event on Wednesday, April 26th at 4 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. CST /1 p.m. PCT for an exclusive tour of the Hobby-Eberly Telescope, one of the largest telescopes in the world!!

Steven Janowiecki, one of our astronomers who works at the telescope full-time, will give us a behind-the-scenes tour of the dome floor, how the mirrors get coated in the lab, and the control room where the observations are taken every night. Haven’t tried the Dark Energy Explorers project yet? Don’t worry. Everyone’s welcome.

When: Wednesday, April 26th at 4 p.m. EST /3 p.m. CST /1 p.m. PCT

Where: Zoom

Meeting ID: 923 9320 5556

The Dark Energy Explorers team holds regular Zoom calls with volunteers. Did you miss the last one? Watch it here on the Dark Energy Explorers YouTube Channel. If you can’t make it to the telescope tour, don’t worry. The team will post a recording of that as well.

Hope to see you there!

