Hubble Spies Cosmic Pillar in Eagle Nebula

A tall, thin structure of dark gas clouds. This pillar is darker and broader at its base, thins toward the middle, and broadens out again at the top, with spikes, fingers, and wisps of gas protruding in all directions from its head. Some parts of the pillar are illuminated, but most are dark and silhouetted at the edges and lit from behind. A wall of colorful gas lies behind the pillar, bluish at the top and redder toward the bottom, with several blue and gold stars scattered across it.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features a small portion of the Eagle Nebula (Messier 16).
Credits: ESA/Hubble & NASA, K. Noll
Apr 18, 2025
As part of ESA/Hubble’s 35th anniversary celebrations, the European Space Agency (ESA) is sharing a new image series revisiting stunning, previously released Hubble targets with the addition of the latest Hubble data and new processing techniques.

New images of NGC 346 and the Sombrero Galaxy have already been published. Now, ESA/Hubble is revisiting the Eagle Nebula (originally published in 2005 as part of Hubble's 15th anniversary celebrations) with new image processing techniques.

Unfurling along the length of the image is a pillar of cold gas and dust that is 9.5 light-years tall. As enormous as this dusty pillar is, it’s just one small piece of the greater Eagle Nebula, also called Messier 16. The name Messier 16 comes from the French astronomer Charles Messier, a comet hunter who compiled a catalog of deep-sky objects that could be mistaken for comets.

A tall, thin structure of dark gas clouds. This pillar is darker and broader at its base, thins toward the middle, and broadens out again at the top, with spikes, fingers, and wisps of gas protruding in all directions from its head. Some parts of the pillar are illuminated, but most are dark and silhouetted at the edges and lit from behind. A wall of colorful gas lies behind the pillar, bluish at the top and redder toward the bottom, with several blue and gold stars scattered across it.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features a towering structure of billowing gas in the Eagle Nebula (Messier 16). The pillar rises 9.5 light-years tall and is 7,000 light-years away from Earth.
ESA/Hubble & NASA, K. Noll

The name Eagle Nebula was inspired by the nebula’s appearance. The edge of this shining nebula is shaped by dark clouds like this one, giving it the appearance of an eagle spreading its wings.
Not too far from the region pictured here are the famous Pillars of Creation, which Hubble photographed multiple times, with images released in 1995 and 2015.

The heart of the nebula, which is located beyond the edge of this image, is home to a cluster of young stars. These stars have excavated an immense cavity in the center of the nebula, shaping otherworldly pillars and globules of dusty gas. This particular feature extends like a pointing finger toward the center of the nebula and the rich young star cluster embedded there.

The Eagle Nebula is one of many nebulae in the Milky Way that are known for their sculpted, dusty clouds. Nebulae take on these fantastic shapes when exposed to powerful radiation and winds from infant stars. Regions with denser gas are more able to withstand the onslaught of radiation and stellar winds from young stars, and these dense areas remain as dusty sculptures like the starry pillar shown here.

This towering structure of billowing gas and dark, obscuring dust might only be a small portion of the Eagle Nebula, but it is no less majestic in appearance for it. 9.5 light-years tall and 7000 light-years distant from Earth, this dusty sculpture is refreshed with the use of new processing techniques. The new Hubble image is part of ESA/Hubble’s 35th anniversary celebrations. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, K. Noll, N. Bartmann (ESA/Hubble); Music: Stellardrone - Ascent

The Hubble Space Telescope has been operating for over three decades and continues to make ground-breaking discoveries that shape our fundamental understanding of the universe. Hubble is a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA (European Space Agency). NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, manages the telescope and mission operations. Lockheed Martin Space, based in Denver, also supports mission operations at Goddard. The Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, which is operated by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, conducts Hubble science operations for NASA.

Details

Apr 18, 2025
Andrea Gianopoulos
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
