More Stories

Participate in the NASA GLOBE Trees Challenge from Oct 11-Nov 11, 2022! Join us on Oct. 11 for a kick-off webinar! (Credit: Heather Mortimer, NASA GLOBE Observer Team)

The Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program invites you to take part in our upcoming NASA GLOBE Trees Challenge 2022: Trees in a Changing Climate from Oct 11-Nov 11, 2022. Using the free GLOBE Observer mobile app, you can take observations of tree heights and contribute to tree and climate science by sharing your observations.

Trees cool and moisten our air and fill it with oxygen and can help balance our carbon budget. Tracking how trees are changing over time – both in height and in the number of trees that make up an area – is a good indicator of an ecosystem’s health in a changing climate. Observing tree height allows NASA scientists to understand the gain or loss of biomass, which can inform calculations of the amount of carbon that trees and forests either take in from or release into the atmosphere. With the 3.03 trillion trees and 78,000 tree species on Earth, we are constantly striving to build and sustain the global inventory of tree height observations and to collect as many tree circumference measurements as possible. Scientists especially need data from multiple trees in areas that contain many trees.

Join us on Oct. 11 for a kick-off webinar in collaboration with the Los Angeles Public Library. Learn about the science and importance of tree height and how everyone can participate in this important challenge using a free mobile app!

