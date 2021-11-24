More Stories

The Flame Nebula, also called NGC 2024, is a large star-forming region in the constellation Orion that lies about 1,400 light-years from Earth.Image Credit: NASA, ESA, and N. Da Rio (University of Virginia); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

Are you interested in starting your own citizen science project? NASA's Citizen Science Seed Funding Program (CSSFP) can help! Citizen science projects are collaborations between scientists and interested members of the public. We encourage you to think about ways that citizen science can enhance your scientific research or support you in your area of expertise. This year, four Divisions in the Science Mission Directorate are participating in this year’s call: Astrophysics Division, Biological and Physical Sciences (BPS) Division, Heliophysics Division, and the Planetary Science Division. Note: BPS proposals must focus on the GeneLab and/or Physical Sciences Informatics databases.

Submit your proposals (no more than 6 pages) by January 21, 2022 through the NASA NSPIRES system. Previous CSSFP grantees may apply to the program again, but the call has a goal of expanding the pool of scientists who use citizen science techniques in their science investigations.

NASA’s Citizen Science Program:

Learn about NASA citizen science projects

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook