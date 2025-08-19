Sun at the Center: Teacher Ambassadors Bring Heliophysics to Classrooms Nationwide

For the fourth year in a row, the American Association of Physics Teachers, a collaborator on the NASA Heliophysics Education Activation Team (HEAT), selected eight new educators to serve as ambassadors for heliophysics education. Meeting in Boulder, CO, from July 14-17, 2025, these teachers met to work through AAPT’s lessons that bring physics content to life in the context of NASA heliophysics missions and the Framework for Heliophysics Education.

The Ambassador program began in 2022 as an effort to identify highly-motivated secondary and tertiary educators who could encourage other educators to integrate NASA content into their teaching. The impact is clear – a handful of Ambassadors in the past few years have joined the program directly as a result of previous educators.

New Jersey high school physics and astronomy teacher Erin Bontempo first learned about the program at the spring meeting of the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA). She attended a workshop led by Hava Turkakin and Francesca Viale, 2023 and 2024 Ambassadors and community college faculty. In a 60-minute interactive session, Hava and Francesca shared brief snapshots of four of AAPT’s lessons, connecting heliophysics to topics traditionally taught in core science courses, such as motion, light, and magnetism.

Erin was intrigued by the lessons she saw: “When I began teaching astronomy eight years ago, I knew little about space. Ever since, I have been an avid student, constantly reading, researching, and in awe of the current NASA missions. I often look for courses to take to further my knowledge, and I feel like this is a perfect fit. When I attended the NSTA conference session on HEAT, it just clicked. The lessons that they brought using real data are the kind of exposure students need.”

Ultimately, Erin was invited to be an Ambassador herself, along with seven other educators, to take part in the summit experience in Boulder. In addition to learning about heliophysics with the AAPT leadership team, the group visited the National Space Weather Prediction Center to hear first-hand how NASA, NOAA, and various federal and international agencies work to understand and respond to our changing Sun.

Since the program began, 32 Ambassadors have been identified and participated in the multi-day professional learning experience, followed by a year of leadership and outreach to other educators. Beyond their own classrooms, they have reached educators across 36 local, state, and national events, holding extended workshops with nearly 500 other teachers.

In addition to AAPT's lessons, the AAPT/NASA HEAT Resources webpage also provides the names and states for all ambassadors as well as the schedule and topics for the upcoming 'Physics in an Astronomy Context' series of free online mini-workshops being planned for the 2025 Fall semester.

NASA HEAT is part of NASA's Science Activation Portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learn/about-science-activation/