More Stories

NASA returns to South by Southwest (SXSW) this year for a virtual viewing of the agency’s missions and programs during the online festival, which takes place March 9 – 11 for SXSWedu for educators and March 16 – 20 for SXSW Online. Agency experts will participate in this year’s digital experience with featured sessions and informative panel discussions on topics ranging from space exploration to diversity and inclusion.

View the full list of panels with NASA participants.

Citizen Science Talk at SXSW will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 11:15 AM.:

By All, For All: Citizen Science to Reveal Cosmos

Confirming an exoplanet from another solar system, fighting light pollution to view the cosmos or refining the trajectory and the shape of an asteroid coming near our Earth: The uncharted space territories can now be explored by the people, leading to a much better understanding of our cosmic surroundings. Come chat with NASA about Backyard Worlds: Planet 9, the SETI Institute, Globe@Night and citizen astronomers from the Unistellar network to learn how you too can join this space journey.

NASA’s Citizen Science Program:

Learn about NASA citizen science projects

