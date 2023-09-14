More Stories

When the moon blocks the sun, do crickets really begin chirping as if night were coming on? How do other kinds of insects and animals respond to a solar eclipse? The new Eclipse Soundscapes Project invites you to collect multi-sensory observations and sound recordings during the upcoming October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse and the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse. These data will help researchers understand how solar eclipses affect animals and plants across the United States.

There are several ways to participate for both individuals and facilitators (community leaders like scientists, educators, library staff, troop leaders, and park staff). The project was designed with accessibility in mind so that people who are blind or have low vision are invited to participate in eclipse science alongside sighted peers.

To get involved, go to EclipseSoundscapes.org or sign up for email updates here!

