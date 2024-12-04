Expanded AI Model with Global Data Enhances Earth Science Applications 

The Prithvi Geospatial foundation model, first released in August 2023 by NASA and IBM, is pre-trained on NASA's Harmonized Landsat and Sentinel-2 (HLS) dataset and learns by filling in masked information. The model is available on Hugging Face, a data science platform where machine learning developers openly build, train, deploy, and share models. Because NASA releases data, products, and research in the open, businesses and commercial entities can take these models and transform them into marketable products and services that generate economic value.