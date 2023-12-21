Scientists and Students Discuss the Future of Space Research at ASGSR Annual Conference

Dr. Lisa Carnell, NASA’s Biological and Physical Sciences' (BPS) Division Director, opened the conference with her keynote presentation on the state of BPS. Carnell shared that if the U.S. wants to maintain science leadership, with the intent to go farther and stay longer in space, we must continue to pioneer transformative science at the frontiers of biology and physical sciences. Carnell encouraged attendees to look ahead for ways to support the technologies and infrastructure that will be needed to carry out this science.