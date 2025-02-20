In Memoriam: Jeff Dozier [1944–2024]

Jeff Dozier, an environmental scientist, snow hydrologist, researcher, academic – and former Earth Observing System Project Scientist – died on November 17, 2024. Jeff’s research focused on snow hydrology and biogeochemistry in mountain environments and addressed the role of stored and melting snow in the hydrologic cycle as well as the economic and social impact on water resources. In these efforts, he embraced remote sensing with satellites to measure snow properties and energy balance. He was a Project Scientist with the Earth Observing System (EOS) Data and Information System, contributing to the design and management of very large information systems that would impact spatial modeling and environmental informatics.

Jeff served as the second EOS Project Scientist from 1990–1992. During that time, he worked with the NASA science community to – in his own words – “accomplish the goals of EOS, the most important of which is to develop the capability to predict or assess plausible environmental changes – both natural and human-induced – that will occur in the future. Meeting this challenge for the next decade to century requires the integration of knowledge from the traditional disciplines and information from many different sources into a coherent view of the Earth system. EOS is the largest project in the history of NASA and arguably the most important national and international scientific mission of the next two decades.”

Jeff’s work alongside Michael Matson, was featured in a 2019 NASA Earth Science news article: “NASA Tracks Wildfires From Above to Aid Firefighters Below.” While working at NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service building in Camp Springs, MD, the pair detected methane fires in the Persian Gulf using the Advanced Very High Resolution Radiometer (AVHRR) instrument on the NOAA-6 satellite – marking the first time that such a small fire had been seen from space. Jeff went on to develop a mathematical method to distinguish small fires from other sources of heat, which become the foundation for nearly all subsequent satellite fire-detection algorithms.

At the time of his death, Jeff was Principal Investigator of a NASA-funded project with the objective of testing whether data from the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) mission could be used to help refine the estimate for the snowpack melting rate. In the 2024 Earth Science news article, “NASA’s EMIT Will Explore Diverse Science Questions on Extended Mission,” Jeff indicated that EMIT’s ability to ‘see’ well into the infrared (IR) spectrum of light is key to his group’s efforts because ice is “pretty absorptive at near-IR and shortwave-IR wavelengths.” The results from this research will help inform water management decisions in states, such as California, where meltwater makes up the majority of the agricultural water supply.

Jeff earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree from California State University, Hayward (now California State University, East Bay) and a Master’s of Science degree and Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. He spent his career teaching at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), where he was named the founding Dean of the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at UCSB in 1994. As the Dean, he recruited renowned faculty and developed one of the top environmental programs in the country. After his role as Dean, Jeff returned as a professor at Bren, educating the next generation of Earth scientists.