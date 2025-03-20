Kaye Honored with Pecora Award

Expanded coverage of topics from “The Editor’s Corner” in The Earth Observer

Jack Kaye, Associate Director for research with the Earth Science Division within NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, has received the Pecora award for his vision and creative leadership in multidisciplinary Earth science research, as well as spurring advancements in the investigator community, supporting development of sensors, and shaping NASA satellite and aircraft missions and research programs at the highest levels.

The William T. Pecora Award, presented annually by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and NASA, honors individuals and groups who have made outstanding contributions to the field of remote sensing – advancing Earth observation and benefiting society.

As Associate Director for research since 1999, Kaye is responsible for the research and data analysis programs for Earth System Science. He has contributed to national and international groups for decades, by serving as the NASA principal on the Subcommittee on Global Change Research in the U.S. Global Change Research Program and chairing the World Meteorological Organization Expert Team on Satellite Systems. Kaye has also served as a member of the Steering Committee for the Global Climate Observing System and on the National Research Council’s Roundtable on Science and Technology for Sustainability and the Chemical Sciences Roundtable. He also serves as NASA’s representative to the Subcommittee on Ocean Science and Technology. Kaye has devoted considerable energy toward developing early career researchers, stimulating the inclusion of a more diverse student population in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Kaye has received numerous NASA awards, including the Distinguished Service Medal in 2022 and the Meritorious Executive in the Senior Executive Service in 2004, 2010, and 2021. He was named a Fellow by the American Meteorological Society (AMS) in 2010 and by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in 2014. Kaye was also elected to serve as an office of the Atmospheric and Hydrospheric Science section of the AAAS (2015–2018).

Kaye received a Bachelor of Science degree from Adelphi University in 1976 and a Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology in 1982. He held a post-doctoral research associateship at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. Kaye has published more than 50 refereed papers and contributed to numerous reports, books, and encyclopedias.

Kaye is joined in this honor by Chuanmin Hu, Professor of optical oceanography at the University of South Florida where he leads the Optical Oceanography Lab. Hu received the Pecora Group award for his lab’s groundbreaking advancements in remote sensing and real-world applications, including the Sargassum Watch System. The William T. Pecora Award honors the memory of William T. Pecora, former Director of USGS and Under Secretary of the Interior. His early vision and support helped establish what we know today as the Landsat satellite program.

