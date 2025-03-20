The FireSense Project

Expanded coverage of topics from “The Editor’s Corner” in The Earth Observer

Wind is a major factor in fire. It controls how fires evolve and pose threats to the safety of communities. Traditionally data from weather balloons have been used to produce vertical soundings to define changes in atmospheric dynamics. However, their use is restricted during aircraft operations to combat active wildfires. New technologies are therefore needed to fill this critical measurement gap. The Uninhabited Aerial System (UAS) fits the bill, providing data that enables localized forecasting to help predict fire behavior.

The NASA Earth Science Division FireSense project, together with agency, academic, and private partners, completed an airborne campaign in a wildfire smoke-impacted airshed in Missoula, MT on August 27–29, 2024. During the three-day campaign, a NASA UAS team conducted eight data-collection flights– see Figure. They partnered these launches with weather balloon launches.

Using this real-time data, MITRE Corporation tested high-resolution “Score-based Data Assimilation” meteorological models and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) operational atmospheric model against wind speed and temperature from local MesoNet weather stations. Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) created comprehensive visualizations of flight paths, temperature, and wind.

The data collected during the Montana campaign were used to evaluate the impact of real-time data on model fire weather forecasts commonly used for operational decision making. The UAS sounding data were validated against weather ballon data. In addition, the campaign evaluated data validity from in-situ UAS soundings in a smoke impacted environment as well as assessed payload portability and user experience with the systems. The campaign served as a trial for interagency coordination between NOAA incident meteorologists and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) trained UAS pilots conducting data collection flights.

Figure. A composite image showing the NASA Alta X quadcopter taking off during one of eight flights conducted during the 2024 FireSense Uninhabited Aerial System technology demonstration in Missoula, MT. Image Credit: Milan Loiacono/NASA

Steve Platnick

EOS Senior Project Scientist

Christine Mataya

FireSense Program Coordinator

Jacquelyn K. Shuman

FireSense Project Scientist

Michael Falkowski

FireSense Program Lead