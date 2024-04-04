Harnessing the 2024 Eclipse for Ionospheric Discovery with HamSCI

Our mission centers on two main activities: the Solar Eclipse QSO Party (SEQP) and the Gladstone Signal Spotting Challenge. For the SEQP, amateur radio operators across the continent will aim to establish as many radio contacts (called QSOs) as possible before, during, and after the eclipse, creating a lively scene filled with radio signals. This effort will generate a vast network of observations on radio wave behavior under the eclipse's unique conditions. The SEQP, a competitive yet friendly event, encourages wide participation and adds an element of excitement.