NASA Launches Snap It! Computer Game to Learn About Eclipses

A cartoon blue alien, Earth, camera, and rocket are against a dark blue, starry background.
In NASA's Snap It! An Eclipse Photo Adventure game, players will help the traveler take photos of the Sun and create postcards.
Credits: NASA

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible to over 30 million people across North America. To help kids learn about solar eclipses, NASA is launching Snap It! An Eclipse Photo Adventure.

Krystofer Kim and Joy Ng/NASA

The Snap It! game – designed for kids ages 7 and up – lets players help out the Traveler, an enthusiastic character who loves to explore the universe. The Traveler has previously learned about black holes and is now visiting Earth to learn about eclipses. 

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun. The total solar eclipse later this year will completely block the Sun’s light from reaching parts of eastern and southern North America, bathing the landscape in darkness. Through taking photos of the Sun and decorating postcards, the goal of this game is to learn about eclipses and objects that transit, or pass in front of, the Sun. The game can be played on any computer using an internet browser.

A postcard that show a large image a total solar eclipse in the middle – a black circle with the Sun's white wispy corona flowing out. There is a cartoon telescope on the bottom left and a cartoon rocket on the top right. On the bottom left, there is also the NASA insignia. On the bottom right, it says "Snap It!" in stylized purple text.
With the Snap It! game, players can create postcards to share with their friends and family.
NASA

Play the game and share your #SnapIt postcards with friends and family: https://go.nasa.gov/SnapIt

By Mara Johnson-Groh
NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.

Last Updated
Mar 08, 2024
Editor
Abbey Interrante

