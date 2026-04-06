Night Sky Network Celebrates Artemis II

Today, the crew of Artemis II reaches a milestone, traveling farther than any humans in recorded history, as they orbit the far side of the Moon, roughly 4,000 miles above the lunar surface.
You can watch this historic broadcast on NASA's YouTube channel today, April 6, 2026, at 10 AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern), or on NASA+.
Be sure to celebrate with your communities with the following NSN resources:
- Weird Ways to Observe the Moon
- Why Does the Moon Have Phases?
- Exploring Moon Phases
- Skywatcher's Guide to the Moon
- Why Doesn't the Moon Fall to Earth?
- Moon Myths from Around the World
- Apollo at 50 Moon Toolkit
- Can You See The Flag On the Moon?
- Earth Craters and Moon Map
From us here at Night Sky Network, Godspeed Integrity, and the crew of Artemis II!
–Vivian White and Kat Troche
The NASA Night Sky Network Team