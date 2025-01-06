The Next Full Moon is the Wolf Moon

Venus will reach its brightest for the year just after the full Moon after next. Second in brightness will be Jupiter in the eastern sky. With a telescope you should be able to see Jupiter's four bright moons, Ganymede, Callisto, Europa, and Io, noticeably shifting positions in the course of an evening. Jupiter was at its closest and brightest in early December. Third in brightness will be Mars low in the east-northeastern sky. Mars will be at its closest and brightest for the year a few days after this full Moon. Fourth in brightness will be Saturn, appearing near Venus in the southwestern sky. With a telescope you should be able to see Saturn's bright moon Titan and maybe its rings. The rings are appearing very thin and will be edge-on to the Earth in March 2025. We won't get the "classic" view of Saturn showing off its rings until 2026. Saturn was at its closest and brightest in early September and will appear its closest to Venus (2.2 degrees apart) the evening of January 18. Fifth in brightness and technically bright enough to see without a telescope (if you are in a very dark location and your eyesight is better than mine) will be Uranus high in the southeastern sky. Uranus was at its closest and brightest in mid-November.