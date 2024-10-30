2 min read

A Spooky Soliday: Haunting Whispers from the Martian Landscape

Image taken by Perseverance of rocky slopes of the Jezero crater rim.
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image, which was selected by the public as the rover’s “Image of the Week,” of the martian landscape on the Jezero crater rim using its Left Mastcam-Z camera. The image was acquired on Oct. 22, 2024 (Sol 1306) at the local mean solar time of 13:45:41.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

The Perseverance rover lurks in the quiet, cold, desolate landscape of Jezero crater on Mars, a place masked in shadows and haunted by past mysteries. Built to endure the planet’s harsh conditions, Perseverance braves the thin atmosphere and extreme temperature swings. Its microphone captures the eerie whispers of martian winds, sending shivers down your spine, and records ghostly dust devils swirling across the barren terrain. Has the microphone caught the sound of a skeleton rattling its bones? We’ll leave that up to your imagination.

Recently, Perseverance navigated the sinister slopes of the Jezero crater rim, seeking out a series of ramshackle ridges to uncover the rim’s hidden geological secrets. The rover emerged from the shadows to descend into a field of light-toned rocks, illuminating the landscape reminiscent of bones and tombstones. Along the way, the rover encountered dark bedrock at Mist Park. Perseverance will then face another daunting climb back up the crater rim, venturing deeper into the great unknown.

Unlike vampires or other creatures of the night, Perseverance needs rest after long days of exploring the mystifying martian landscape. As night falls, the rover sleeps after watching the Sun sink below the horizon, casting ominous shadows across the landscape. The chilling winds howl through the night like a haunting lullaby for the fearless explorer. However, Perseverance sometimes wakes up from things that go bump in the night. While instruments mostly conduct their scientific measurements during the day, they are not afraid of the dark, often tasked with observing what lurks in the shadows and gazing at the martian night sky. Perseverance occasionally looks up to image the auroras and to get a glimpse of Phobos and Deimos, Mars’ two Moons.

Mars is like a hotel you can check in and out of, but you can never leave. It has become a graveyard of long-dead landers and rovers, but Perseverance is nowhere near ready to leave the land of the living. In fact, the ghosts of past rovers and landers guide Perseverance on its journey. As we continue to uncover the secrets of Mars, we are reminded of its past and the mysteries that still linger. Join us in pondering the mysteries of Mars as we explore its haunted history.   

Written by Stephanie Connell, Ph.D. Student Collaborator at Purdue University

Image Details
Image taken by Perseverance of rocky slopes of the Jezero crater rim.

Mars Perseverance Sol 1306: Left Mastcam-Z Camera

Oct 30, 2024

png (3.83 MB)

Water carved channels and transported sediments form fans and deltas within lake basins in this image of Mars' Jezero crater.