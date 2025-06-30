Suggested Searches

2 min read

Curiosity Blog, Sols 4584–4585: Just a Small Bump

Mars Science Laboratory Mission Team Members

Jun 30, 2025
Article
A grayscale photo from the Martian surface shows rough terrain in medium gray, with numerous large and medium-sized rocks emerging from the ground, themselves covered in smaller rocks and gravel. In the upper right corner of the image the ground is much smoother, looking like wind- or water-sculpted sand, and this area appears to be a lower elevation than the rest of the scene. Part of the Curiosity rover is visible in the bottom of the image, including a wheel in the lower-right corner.
NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image using its Left Navigation Camera on June 27, 2025 — Sol 4582, or Martian day 4,582 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission — at 05:28:57 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Written by Abigail Fraeman, Deputy Project Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Earth planning date: Friday, June 27, 2025

We weren’t able to unstow Curiosity’s robotic arm on Wednesday because of some potentially unstable rocks under Curiosity’s wheels, but we liked the rocks at Wednesday’s location enough that we decided to spend a sol repositioning the rover so that we’d have another chance today to analyze them. The small adjustment of the rover’s position, or “bump,” as we like to call it during tactical planning, was successful, and we found ourselves in a nice stable pose this morning which allowed us to use our highly capable robotic arm to observe the rocks in front of us.

We will be collecting APXS and MAHLI observations of two targets today. The first, “Santa Elena,” is the bumpy rock that caught our eye on Wednesday. The second, informally named “Estancia Allkamari,” is a patch of nearby sand. We’ll analyze this target to understand if and how the sand composition has changed as we’ve driven across Mount Sharp, and to better help us understand how sand may be contributing to future compositional measurements that cover mixtures of sand and rock. MAHLI and ChemCam will team up to observe a third target named “Ticatica,” which is another bumpy rock nearby that looks like it might have a dark patch on its side.

This is the final weekend of this Martian year when temperature and relative humidity in Gale crater hit the sweet spot where conditions are right for frost to form in the pre-dawn hours. We’re taking this last opportunity to see if we can catch any evidence of frost with the ChemCam laser, shooting a sandy (and hopefully cold) portion of the ground in the pre-dawn hours on a target named “Rio Huasco.” Other activities in the plan include atmospheric monitoring, Mastcam mosaics, including a 20 x 3 mosaic of the large boxwork structures in the distance, and a short drive to the southwest to check out a rocky raised ridge.

For more Curiosity blog posts, visit MSL Mission Updates
Learn more about Curiosity’s science instruments

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jul 01, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

2 min read

Curiosity Blog, Sols 4586-4587: Straight Drive, Strategic Science

Article 1 hour ago
3 min read

An Update From the 2025 Mars 2020 Science Team Meeting

Article 2 hours ago
4 min read

Curiosity Blog, Sols 4582-4583: A Rock and a Sand Patch

Article 3 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun, and the seventh largest. It’s the only planet we know of inhabited…

All Mars Resources

Explore this collection of Mars images, videos, resources, PDFs, and toolkits. Discover valuable content designed to inform, educate, and inspire,…

Rover Basics

Each robotic explorer sent to the Red Planet has its own unique capabilities driven by science. Many attributes of a…

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

The key to understanding the past, present or future potential for life on Mars can be found in NASA’s four…