Curiosity Blog, Sols 4629-4630: Feeling Hollow

Mars Science Laboratory Mission Team Members

Aug 18, 2025
A grayscale photograph of Martian terrain in front of the Curiosity rover shows uneven, medium-gray ground with numerous rocks of many sizes scattered around, mostly running in a diagonal line from the upper left corner of the image to the center-right edge of the frame. The bottom of the frame shows parts of the Curiosity rover, with a wheel visible in the lower right corner of the frame, and part of its robotic arm running from the lower-left corner to the bottom center of the image, with a nameplate imprinted with “Curiosity” outlined in white, all-capital letters, and to the right of that a line drawing of the rover. A small crescent-shaped rock is visible on the ground above the “SI” printed on the arm.
NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image of its workspace, including the small crescent-shaped rock named “Wedge Tailed Hillstar,” visible in the image just above the letters “SI” written on Curiosity’s arm. Curiosity captured the image using its Left Navigation Camera on Aug. 13, 2025 — Sol 4628, or Martian day 4,628 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission — at 08:54:46 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Written by Elena Amador-French, Science Operations Coordinator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Earth planning date: Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025

Today’s team investigated the texture and chemistry of the bedrock within a topographic low, or hollow, found within the greater boxwork area. We will place our APXS instrument on the “Asiruqucha” target, some light-toned, small-scale nodular bedrock in the middle of our workspace. These data will help illuminate any systematic chemical trends between the hollows and ridges in this area. We always take an associated MAHLI image with every APXS measurement to help contextualize the chemistry. We will also observe a small crescent-shaped rock named “Wedge Tailed Hillstar” with MAHLI, visible in the above Navcam image just above the letters “SI” written on Curiosity’s arm.

We will use our remote sensing instruments to continue documenting the region taking stereo Mastcam images of “Cerro Paranal," “Rio Frio,” and “Anchoveta.”  The ChemCam instrument will take an image of, and collect chemical information for, the target “Camanchaca,” as well as use its Remote Micro Imager (RMI) to take high-resolution imaging of more distant boxwork features. 

Once these observations are completed Curiosity will set off on a 30-meter drive (about 98 feet), taking us to an interesting ridge feature to investigate in Friday’s plan.

As usual we will continue to take our regular atmospheric monitoring observations using REMS, RAD, and DAN.

A rover sits on the hilly, orange Martian surface beneath a flat grey sky, surrounded by chunks of rock.
NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity at the base of Mount Sharp
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Aug 18, 2025

