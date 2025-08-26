Curiosity Blog, Sols 4638-4640: Imaging Extravaganza Atop a Ridge

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image on Aug. 21, 2025, looking across the ridge that the rover is currently parked near the edge of, looking down into the "Thumb" region that mission planners hope to be exploring next week. Curiosity captured this image using its Left Navigation Camera on Sol 4636, or Martian day 4,636 of the MArs Science Laboratory mission, at 16:09:13 UTC. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Written by Conor Hayes, Graduate Student at York University

Earth planning date: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025

Curiosity is continuing its winding path through the mysterious boxwork structures that have been a major focus of the last several months of the mission. After driving away from “Río Frío,” we are now parked on top of a ridge overlooking a topographic depression that we've nicknamed the “Thumb.” The image on this post shows that ridge running along the “thumb’s” edge. Our goal today is to characterize this ridge before we drive down into the Thumb.

Because we had a lot of power and three sols available to play around with, this weekend plan is packed with a lot of good science. The boxwork structures in our immediate vicinity get a lot of attention, with Mastcam images planned of the targets “Wallatiri,” “Wallatiri 2,” “Mojo,” “Samaipata,” “Fort Samaipata,” and “Río Lluta,” as well as a nearby trough. ChemCam will be taking LIBS measurements of both Samaipata and Fort Saaipata as well. Samaipata gets even more attention from MAHLI, in addition to the targets “Vitichi” and “Tartagalita,” both of which will also be observed by APXS.

The boxwork structures don't get all of the fun today, though. In addition to all of the boxwork observations, Mastcam will be documenting the ChemCam AEGIS target from Monday’s plan, and will also be doing some more imaging of the “Mishe Mokwa” butte. The highlight of Mastcam’s work in this plan (at least in my opinion) is the large 44-image mosaic of the north crater rim, taking advantage of the particularly low dust content of the atmosphere at this time of year. ChemCam will be taking several RMI images of Mishe Mokwa and a distant outcrop at “Dragones” that we will be driving towards over the next several months, as well as the usual post-drive AEGIS.

Rounding out this plan is a collection of observations of the atmosphere. In addition to typical DAN, REMS, and RAD activities, Curiosity’s Navcams will be put to work with a dust-devil movie, dust-devil survey, five cloud movies, and two line-of-sight observations of the north crater rim. Mastcam also gets involved in the environmental fun with a tau to track the amount of dust in the air.

Even with all of these activities, we decided that we aren’t yet done with this area. The drive in today’s plan is a short bump of about 2 meters (about 6.6 feet), so we're all looking forward to continuing our investigation of this ridge on Monday.