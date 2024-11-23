Sol 4370-4371: All About the Polygons

We planned two very full sols today! The sol 4369 drive completed successfully, and the rover was in a stable enough position that we could unstow the arm — something we don’t take for granted in the exceedingly rocky terrain of the sulfate unit! Today the team decided to investigate several rocks in our workspace that are covered in cracks, or fractures, that form polygonal patterns. We are interested to better characterize the geometry of these cracks and to see if they are associated with any compositional differences from the rock. Both pieces of information will give us clues about how they formed. Did they form when stresses pushed on the rock in just the right manner to fracture it into polygonal shapes? Or do the cracks record the rock expanding and contracting, either due to massive changes in temperatures on the Martian surface, or minerals within the rock gaining and losing water? Or perhaps it is something different?