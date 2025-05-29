Suggested Searches

Sol 4553: Back to the Boxwork!

Mars Science Laboratory Mission Team Members

May 29, 2025
A grayscale photograph of Martian terrain in front of the Curiosity rover shows very bumpy, uneven ground with large, polygonal sections of rock on the surface separated by gouges in the soil. The bumpy area and a smoother patch just beyond that all appear shiny. The bottom of the frame shows parts of the rover, running from the middle left edge to the lower right corner of the image, including part of its robotic arm which carries a nameplate imprinted with “Curiosity” outlined in white, all-capital letters, and to the right of that a line drawing of the rover.
NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image of its workspace in the “boxwork” terrain area, showing resistant, ridge-like features where it will investigate the targets dubbed “Sisquoc River” and “Palo Verde Mountains.” Curiosity acquired the image using its Left Navigation Camera on May 27, 2025 — Sol 4552, or Martian day 4,552 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission — at 08:38:12 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Written by Lucy Thompson, Planetary Geologist at University of New Brunswick

Earth planning date: Tuesday, May 27, 2005

We return to planning today after a successful long weekend and about 42 meters of drive distance (about 138 feet). We planned four sols of activities on Friday to keep Curiosity busy, while the U.S.-based science team and engineers took time off yesterday for the Memorial Day holiday. As we got to admire the new workspace and drive direction view in front of the rover this morning, I realized that we have now driven about 35 kilometers (about 22 miles) and climbed more than 850 meters (2,789 feet) in elevation since landing nearly 13 years ago, and we continue to do exciting science on Mars, having recently driven onto new terrain. 

The so-called boxwork structures are a series of resistant ridges observed both from orbit and in long-distance rover imaging (see Ashley’s blog here). Not only are the ridges of interest (do they indicate enhanced fluid-flow and cementation?), but the outcrop expression in general changed after we drove over a shallow trough onto the rocks that host the ridges.

This plan will continue characterization of the interesting boxwork terrain. We had an example of a more resistant, ridge-like feature in our workspace today (see accompanying image). The composition of the ridge will be investigated using ChemCam (target “Sisquoc River”) and APXS (target “Palo Verde Mountains”), with accompanying Mastcam and MAHLI images. We will also acquire Mastcam imaging of a trough-like feature surrounding a bedrock slab, as part of our ongoing documentation of such structures, as well as of an apparent resistant boxwork ridge in the distance (“Lake Cachuma”). And a first for our mission, we are planning the longest-distance ChemCam remote imaging mosaic that we will have acquired — 91 kilometers (almost 57 miles) away! The intent is to compare the long-distance view from the ground with HiRISE orbital images in an attempt to create a 3D view. We also managed to squeeze in a Navcam large dust-devil survey before the planned 24-meter drive (about 79 feet). Once we arrive at our new location, MARDI will take an image of the terrain beneath the rover.

The plan is rounded out with the standard REMS, DAN and RAD activities.

