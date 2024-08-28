3 min read

Sols 4287-4288: Back on the Road

A grayscale photo of the Martian surface shows rocky terrain in shades of medium gray, with larger slabs and smaller rocks interspersed with areas of smooth soil, but several small-to-medium rocks stand out — in the middle-left and bottom parts of the frame — having surfaces much brighter and lighter-colored than anything around them.
This image was taken by Mast Camera (Mastcam) aboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 4284 — Martian day 4,284 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission — on Aug. 24, 2024, at 20:32:43 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Earth planning date: Monday, Aug. 26, 2024

Today’s planning day was a good example of how our team comes together to make quick decisions based on new information and science priorities.

The original intent of today’s plan was to perform contact science on some interesting bright-toned rubbly rocks in our workspace, seen in the image above. These rocks were just a short bump away from the location of our last sampling campaign and the team had been eyeing them for a few weeks, interested in the details of their composition from the APXS instrument and their morphology from MAHLI. However, before we ever unstow our robotic arm to perform these types of observations, our Rover Planners and Surface Property Scientists perform a “Slip Risk Assessment.” This assessment is used to determine whether the rover’s wheels are stable on the ground so that we can safely unstow the heavy robotic arm and place the arm-mounted instruments very close to the surface. In today’s case, the team determined that it was not safe to unstow our arm. If the science team was interested in observing the bright-toned rocks in our workspace, it would require adjusting the rover’s position and performing the observations in the next planning cycle, impacting our overall mission timeline. 

With this information on hand, the science team had an excellent discussion, quickly assessing the pros and cons of sticking around with a small adjustment to get contact science at this location in our next plan, or continuing down the road to our next waypoint. I always enjoy listening to these discussions; they are led by our Long-Term Planners and provide the opportunity for all science advocates to voice their opinions. In today’s case, the science team decided to move along. This location had been opportunistic to begin with and more juicy science targets are certainly to come. Time is a precious resource to us, and we often consider the timeline cost of any given science observation, weighing the relative science benefit to the cost of planning cycles.

So given this reworking of priorities, today’s two-sol plan was adjusted to include targeted science on the first sol before driving away towards our next waypoint, followed by another sol with untargeted science. Our drive takes us about 25 meters north and we’ll pause part way through the drive to take Mastcam imaging of some bright nodular-appearing rocks to examine their relationship to other rock types.

Between the two sols of this plan, we’ll perform an empty-cell analysis of the CheMin cell used for our last sampling campaign, to determine if we have dumped all the sample out of it for future use with another sampling campaign. As always, we performed our normal environmental monitoring observations.

Onward, Curiosity!

Written by Elena Amador-French, Science Operations Coordinator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Share

Details

Last Updated
Aug 28, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

This panorama shows the area NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover will climb in coming months to crest Jezero Crater’s rim. It is made up of 59 images taken by the rover’s Mastcam-Z on Aug. 4.
3 min read

Perseverance Kicks off the Crater Rim Campaign!

Perseverance is officially headed into a new phase of scientific investigation on the Jezero Crater rim!

Article12 hours ago
Sol 4282: Left Navigation Camera
4 min read

Sols 4284–4286: Environmental Science Extravaganza

Article2 days ago
Sol 4280: Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI)
3 min read

Sols 4282-4283: Bumping Away from Kings Canyon

Article2 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

New InSight into the Red Planet Poster

All Mars Resources

The Perseverance Rover is parked among the tracks it made in the soil of Mars.

Rover Basics

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

Water carved channels and transported sediments form fans and deltas within lake basins in this image of Mars' Jezero crater.