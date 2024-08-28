Sols 4287-4288: Back on the Road

The original intent of today’s plan was to perform contact science on some interesting bright-toned rubbly rocks in our workspace, seen in the image above. These rocks were just a short bump away from the location of our last sampling campaign and the team had been eyeing them for a few weeks, interested in the details of their composition from the APXS instrument and their morphology from MAHLI. However, before we ever unstow our robotic arm to perform these types of observations, our Rover Planners and Surface Property Scientists perform a “Slip Risk Assessment.” This assessment is used to determine whether the rover’s wheels are stable on the ground so that we can safely unstow the heavy robotic arm and place the arm-mounted instruments very close to the surface. In today’s case, the team determined that it was not safe to unstow our arm. If the science team was interested in observing the bright-toned rocks in our workspace, it would require adjusting the rover’s position and performing the observations in the next planning cycle, impacting our overall mission timeline.