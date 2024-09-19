Sols 4309–4310: Leaning Back, Driving Back

On Monday, two different options for today's plan were laid out. The first option, a "full contact science" plan where we don't drive, was to be executed if Monday's drive put us exactly where we hoped. The second, a "touch-and-go" plan where we do some light contact science before driving away, was to be executed if the drive didn't put us where we wanted to be. As it happened, the rover was a little too enthusiastic about driving, and actually put our desired workspace under its body rather than in front where the arm could reach it. There's always a little uncertainty in the final position after such a long drive! So, we decided to stick with a touch-and-go plan that includes a tiny backwards drive of less than a metre to reposition our desired target in front of the rover.