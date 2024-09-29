2 min read

Sols 4318-4320: One Last Weekend in the Channel

A grayscale photograph of the Martian surface from the Curiosity rover captures medium gray terrain with scattered small to medium sized rocks, with a few noticeably different rocks on the ground next to the rover, pockmarked and very bright-toned, almost white. The bottom of the frame shows parts of the rover, running from the middle left to the lower right corner of the image, including part of its robotic arm which carries a nameplate imprinted with “Curiosity” outlined in all capital letters, and to the right of that a line drawing of the rover.
This image from NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows the bright-toned rocks of the "Sheep Creek" target location, intriguing because of their resemblance to previous targets that contained unexpectedly high levels of elemental sulfur. The Left Navigation Camera aboard Curiosity captured this image on Sol 4316 — Martian day 4,316 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission — on Sept. 26, 2024, at 21:10:13 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Earth planning date: Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 

We’re wrapping up our time in the channel with the highly anticipated examination of the “Sheep Creek” white stones. Last plan’s reposition was a success, so we are able to go ahead with contact science on them this weekend. MAHLI and APXS picked three targets to investigate: “Cloud Canyon,” “Moonlight Lake,” and “Angora Mountain,” all of which sound so lovely and soft, and are quite evocative of these pale stones, which stand out so much against the background. ChemCam is also examining another of the white stones, “Pee Wee Lake.”

Since this is looking like it will be our last weekend in the channel, we’re packing the plan with all the other last-chance targets before we leave them behind. Mastcam is making a large survey of some other light-toned rocks in the middle distance dubbed “Orchid Lake,” as well as getting a bit more context for an old target, “Marble Falls,” which we first imaged almost two weeks ago. A bit closer to the rover, it will examine a target we’re calling “Brown Bear Pass,” to study the surface properties of the soil. Mastcam will also be looking backwards at our tracks to see if we turned up anything interesting in our travels. And ChemCam has a couple of long-distance observations of another familiar target, “Buckeye Ridge.”

After all that, it’s time for us to turn back around and head toward the edge of the channel with a drive of 55 meters (about 180 feet) back to our exit point. Even then, our weekend still isn’t over. We have a ChemCam-filled third sol, using AEGIS to autonomously select a target, and then getting a passive sky observation to keep an eye on the amount of different gases like oxygen and water vapor in the atmosphere. Speaking of the atmosphere, here on the environmental side we’re kept busy this weekend looking for dust devils and clouds, and keeping an eye on the amount of dust in the air around us. We’ll wrap up the weekend as we often do — with an early morning dedicated environmental science block.

Written by Alex Innanen, Atmospheric Scientist at York University

Share

Details

Last Updated
Sep 29, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

A grayscale image of the Martian surface shows uneven dark gray terrain dotted with several small, light-toned, almost whitish rocks. A few of the In the lower part of the frame about a half-dozen of the bright rocks are visible in the frame just above one of the rover's wheels, seen from overhead.
4 min read

Sols 4316-4317: Hunting for Sulfur

Article3 days ago
An overhead view of one of Curiosity rover's six wheels. This shows a wheel with a zig-zag tread pattern, with several holes and broken areas around the tread surface.
3 min read

Sols 4314-4315: Wait, What Was That Back There?

Article6 days ago
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image of a black-and-white striped rock using its Left Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast. This image was acquired on Sept. 13, 2024 (Sol 1268) at the local mean solar time of 12:40:29.
3 min read

A Striped Surprise

Last week, team scientists and the internet alike were amazed when Perseverance spotted a black-and-white striped rock unlike any seen on Mars before. Is this a sign of exciting discoveries to come?

Article7 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

New InSight into the Red Planet Poster

All Mars Resources

The Perseverance Rover is parked among the tracks it made in the soil of Mars.

Rover Basics

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

Water carved channels and transported sediments form fans and deltas within lake basins in this image of Mars' Jezero crater.