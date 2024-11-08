Sols 4357–4358: Turning West

Planning today began with the news that Curiosity only made it about halfway to its intended destination from Monday. The drive terminated early after the rover exceeded one of its “suspension limits.” This refers to our “rocker-bogie” suspension system, which allows the rover to drive over obstacles while minimizing the motion experienced by the rover body. In this case, our right middle wheel is down in a trough while the right rear wheel is perched on a rock, causing the angle of the “bogie” connecting the two wheels to exceed the maximum allowed value (Those maximums are set with a healthy amount of safety margin, so we're not in any danger!). You can see the state of the bogie in the image above. On top of that, ending the drive early also meant that we didn't have the images that we usually use to determine if the rover is stable enough to unstow the arm, so some creative work was necessary to determine whether or not we could. Unsurprisingly, the verdict was that we shouldn't do so while in this awkward-looking position.