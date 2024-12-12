Sols 4391-4392: Rounding the Bend

After a nap, we’re ready to drive! I got to plan the drive today as Mobility Rover Planner, but the complex terrain really required all of the Rover Planners on shift today. While we want to head southwest, we had to divert a bit to the north (right of the image shown) to avoid some big blocks and high tilt. The path is very constrained in order to avoid driving over some smaller pointy rocks, scraping wheels along the sides of blocks, or steering into the side of blocks that might cause the steering to fail. And we also needed to worry about our end-of-drive heading to be sure the antenna will be clear to talk to Earth for the next plan. We ended up relying on the onboard behavior to help us optimize everything by implementing a really interesting and curvy 24-meter path (about 79 feet). Finally, after the drive we are taking a sun observation to help reduce error in the rover’s onboard attitude estimate. Hopefully this drive will get us past the occlusion created by Texoli and allow us to see a long way southwest for our next series of drives.