Sols 4443-4444: Four Fours for February

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image from about 25 centimeters (about 10 inches) away from the polygonally-fractured bedrock target named “Coldwater Canyon.” Curiosity captured the image using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), located on the turret at the end of the rover’s robotic arm, on Feb. 2, 2025 — sol 4441, or Martian day 4,441 of the Mars Science Laboratory Mission — at 08:40:11 UTC. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Earth planning date: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Another successful weekend plan left us about 23 meters (about 75 feet) farther down our Mount Sharp Ascent Route (MSAR), with all our science data downlinked to Earth and the planet clocks aligned once more. We only have until 18:26 Pacific time to get this Monday’s plan uplinked (due to the Soliday over the weekend), and two full days of science to plan!

Our first sol science block starts at 12:06 local Gale Crater time, including a ChemCam long-distance RMI mosaic and a five-shot laser on bedrock. After ChemCam is done, Mastcam is planning 42 images, including ChemCam’s LIBS spots, some meteorite fragments, sand troughs between bedrock blocks, and interesting vein structures in our surrounding terrain. Navcam is planning to finish out that science block with a large dust devil survey. After our remote science wraps up, we’ve committed the hours between about 15:00 and 22:45 to our full contact science suite. Luckily, SRAP passed yet again and we took the opportunity to plan two targets — “San Rafael Hills” as our DRT target and “Allison Mine” as a potential meteorite target.

After a nice, long sleep our rover will wake up at 09:53 local Gale time and start another round of remote science to start the sol. This time ChemCam will shoot their laser at the potential meteorite and contact target Allison Mine, with Mastcam following up to document the spots. After one last 20-minute sweep of Texoli butte through Mastcam, it’s time to pack up and head back down the MSAR. Hopefully our drive goes well again and we’ll find ourselves about 36 meters (about 118 feet) away on Wednesday!

Written by Natalie Moore, Mission Operations Specialist at Malin Space Science Systems