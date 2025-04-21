Sols 4515-4517: Silver Linings

This image was taken by Left Navigation Camera onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 4514 NASA/JPL-Caltech

Written by Lucy Thompson, Planetary Geologist at University of New Brunswick

Earth planning date: Friday, April 18, 2025

As the APXS operations person today, I was hopeful that we could plan a compositional measurement after brushing one of the bedrock blocks in front of the rover. However, it soon became clear that the rover was not on stable enough ground to safely unstow the arm and place APXS and MAHLI. Silver linings though; by not having any arm movement in this plan, which requires significant energy, we were able to conserve power for what we hope will be a busy week of upcoming science activities as we drive towards our next high priority area of interest – the so-called boxwork formations. These are large resistant ridges identified from orbit, which may be the result of fracturing, fluid flow and alteration within the sulfate unit that we are traversing through. We plan to image them on approach to gain insights into their context.

Despite the loss of arm activities, we still have plenty of interesting observations planned for this 3-sol weekend. ChemCam will fire its laser at two separate rock targets, “Santa Ynez” and “Cahuilla”, which will also be captured with Mastcam documentation images. The targets are on two different bedrock blocks with the “Cahuilla” raster focused on a thin resistant layer. ChemCam will also use its remote imaging capabilities to obtain mosaics of the “Texoli” butte and another interesting feature, “Torote Bowl”. Mastcam will capture mosaics of “San Gabriel River” (an apparent angular contact) and of some sand troughs surrounding many of the bedrock blocks in this region. An image will also be acquired of a small, grey float pebble, “Piru Creek.”

The environmental science group was also able to plan a number of activities to catch up on their regular cadence, which has been impacted by the recent power constraints. We are acquiring Navcam line of sight observations (x2), suprahorizon movies (x2), a zenith movie and a 360 degree sky survey, as well as a Mastcam sky survey. Coordinated ChemCam passive sky and APXS atmospheric observations are also planned.

There is a ~19 m drive planned through this tricky terrain that will hopefully set us up for arm activities (APXS and MAHLI) in our new workspace next week. The plan is completed with standard RAD, DAN and REMS activities, as well as two MARDI images to record the terrain beneath the rover in the current and new workspace.