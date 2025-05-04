Suggested Searches

2 min read

Sols 4527-4528: ‘Boxwork Ahoy!’

Mars Science Laboratory Mission Team Members

May 04, 2025
Article
A grayscale photograph of the Martian surface from the Curiosity rover shows a field of rough and jagged rocks covering the surface from the foreground extending to hills in the background, all medium to dark gray. The hills appear smoother overall, but have horizontal folds on their sides leading up to their peaks.
NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image looking directly west and showing a first ground view of the boxwork structures the rover is driving toward. The boxwork structures are visible in the distance as smoother terrain criss-crossed by ridges, just below the hilltops. Curiosity acquired this image using its Left Navigation Camera on April 30, 2025 – Sol 4526, or Martian day 4,526 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission – at 14:10:41 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Written by Natalie Moore, Mission Operations Specialist at Malin Space Science Systems

Earth planning date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

We’re back in our standard “touch and go” plan regime today, where we sandwich a midday remote science block between morning-APXS and afternoon-MAHLI contact science arm blocks. We had our first late-slide 9 a.m. PDT start in quite a while due to our “isolated nominal” plan on Monday! This meant the whole team was ready and “patiently” (read: not-so-patiently) waiting for our drive data to come down around 8:40 this morning. Thankfully, everything we were waiting for came down to Earth and told us Curiosity was right where we wanted her to be! The planning begins…

Sol 4527 contains most of our activities in this plan. We start off about 10:00 local Gale time with a DRT and APXS analysis of contact science target “Tamarack Valley,” a rough but brushable bedrock target in our workspace. We leave the arm unstowed (and out of the way) for our remote science block spanning the hours of about 12:35-13:45. That block starts with a large, 76-frame stereo Mastcam mosaic covering the boxwork structures to the west while ChemCam’s instrument cools down to allow for LIBS.

After Mastcam is done, ChemCam shoots their LIBS on a rougher bedrock target named “Aguanga,” and an RMI mosaic of the boxwork structures included in the Mastcam mosaic. About 14:00 local time, MAHLI finishes the contact science with a full suite of Tamarack Valley (25-centimeter, 5-centimeter stereo, and 1-centimeter images). Then we drive! Hopefully about 30 meters closer (about 98 feet) to the boxwork structures for our weekend plan. 

Curiosity takes the second sol easier with some Navcam dust-devil and horizon movies, along with a rover-decided LIBS target at our new location to start off science decisions for Friday.

Share

Details

Last Updated
May 04, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

3 min read

Sols 4525-4526: The Day After Groundhog Day (Between Ghost Mountain and Texoli, Headed South)

Article 4 days ago
4 min read

Sols 4522-4524: Up on the Roof

Article 5 days ago
2 min read

Searching for the Dark in the Light

Article 1 week ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun, and the seventh largest. It’s the only planet we know of inhabited…

All Mars Resources

Explore this collection of Mars images, videos, resources, PDFs, and toolkits. Discover valuable content designed to inform, educate, and inspire,…

Rover Basics

Each robotic explorer sent to the Red Planet has its own unique capabilities driven by science. Many attributes of a…

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

The key to understanding the past, present or future potential for life on Mars can be found in NASA’s four…