Sols 4732-4735: I’ll Zap You, My Pretty, and Your Pebble Too

For more than a year, NASA's Curiosity rover has been climbing through layers of sulfate-rich rock in Gale Crater, where alternating thick light- and dark-toned bands are visible by satellite. After a successful 24.55-meter drive (about 81 feet), Curiosity traversed across a light-toned band into a dark-toned one, entering a workspace that contains the characteristic features of these dark-toned bands: platy, dark-toned material interbedded with lighter-toned bedrock. The origin of this dark-toned, platy material remains a mystery. To help solve it, the Geology and Mineralogy Theme Group focused the weekend’s science plan on continuing our documentation of the sedimentary textures, structures, and chemistry of this bedrock, aiming to uncover clues about the processes that formed the dark-toned, platy material. My role as Keeper of the Geology Plan meant keeping track of all the geology-related requests, which made for a busy day!