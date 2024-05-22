Sols 4193-4194: Stay Overnight? No, Touch-and-Go!

Despite the less interesting workspace (and setting aside the fact that calling any part of the surface of another planet "less interesting" feels a little crazy), we're still fitting a decent amount of science into this plan. The first sol kicks off with our remote sensing, beginning with ChemCam LIBS on "Lake Catherine" and two ChemCam RMI mosaics, one on the Kukenán butte that's filled up our eastern view for many months now and another on "Echo Ridge," a feature near the rover that we're currently driving towards in the hopes of understanding its origin. Mastcam then performs its documentation of the LIBS target and takes a couple of images of "Evelyn Lake" and "Emerson Lake," two of the slightly larger rocks that lie just outside of the current workspace.