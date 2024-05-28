Sols 4195-4198: Feels Like Summer

The third sol includes one last midday remote sensing block and an hour-long drive, which is proving tricky to plan. There’s sand, spikey rocks, float rocks, you name it we’re driving over it. If we make it all 38.41 meters, we’ll have crossed a major transition in the bedrock and gotten closer to the white stones to the west. I don’t camp much these days, but if I could go anywhere this holiday weekend it’d be where Curiosity is! Except, you know, the radioactive power source…A fourth sol is included this weekend since Curiosity is on a California holiday schedule, but we make it easy on ourselves by using it as a “REMS-only” sol where the only measurements come from REMS (our local Gale weather station). Enjoy the holiday, US-based earthlings!