Sols 4202-4204: Sticking Around

The lighter-toned rocks like those of Whitebark pass, which you can see above, are scattered all throughout our workspace and are getting the majority of our attention. The advantage of a nice long weekend plan with no driving is that we have plenty of time to get in contact science, with MAHLI and APXS getting up close with two targets called ‘Gray Peak’ and ‘Snow Lakes.’ ChemCam is joining in with three LIBS targets, ‘Beck Lakes,’ ‘Ten Lakes,’ and ‘Pohono Bridge.’ Mastcam is also taking two large mosaics of Whitebark Pass, looking more at the general topography and texture of the feature as a whole. There’s more than light-toned rocks in this area though – Mastcam will also be taking a look at some nearby bedrock along the channel wall.