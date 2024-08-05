Sols 4263-4265: A Royal Birthday Celebration at Kings Canyon

The third sol is packed with scientific activities. We’ll conduct a LIBS on "Lyell Glacier," a rock with different colored coatings to compare with dark-toned coatings seen by the Perseverance rover. ChemCam will take the opportunity to capture a long-distance Remote Micro-Imager (RMI) shot of an arm of “Milestone Peak,” which is full of gray rocks aligned in a slightly different direction from the rest of the ridge within the center of Gediz Vallis. We also plan to capture four Mastcam mosaics: one of the southern section of a large hill called “Kukenan” and three mosaics documenting the different textures, structures, and lithologies of the deposits within the valley floor. Furthermore, a ChemCam Passive Sky observation and atmospheric monitoring activities in the morning are also on the agenda.