More Stories

Try the new AI4Mars crowdsourcing project and help train future

Mars rovers!

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Help NASA explore Mars from home! By participating in the “AI4Mars” challenge you will teach future Mars rovers how to identify different terrain types, like sand, rock, and soil. You will annotate images taken by NASA's Curiosity rover, which will be used to train a machine-learning algorithm to identify and avoid potentially hazardous terrains.

While this project isn’t itself a science project, it paves the way for future science. The resulting algorithm will be used in the ground operation system of the Mars Science Laboratory and Mars 2020 missions, as well as in future self-driving software on the rover.

Registration Deadline: N/A

Challenge Close Date: June 30, 2020

Frequency: Ongoing activity

For More Information: https://www.zooniverse.org/projects/hiro-ono/ai4mars

