More Stories

NASA’s Citizen Science Experts Live on Reddit, May 22nd, 1-3pm EST to Answer Questions from the Public!
You can do real NASA science right now, from your own home. Just join one of NASA’s citizen science projects! From projects designed to study our planet’s biodiversity, to studying the sun, comets, and finding planets outside of our solar system, our citizen science projects harness the collective strength of the public to analyze data and conduct scientific research. NASA-funded citizen science projects have engaged roughly 1.5 million volunteers and resulted in thousands of scientific discoveries and numerous scientific publications. Most projects require no prior knowledge, experience, or special tools beyond a computer or cell phone. And don’t worry if you didn’t study science in school; these projects aim to teach you everything you need to know.
We are here to answer your questions! Ask us about:
- Why NASA needs your help
- How you can conduct scientific analysis and discoveries
- Which project might be right for you
- What you can expect when you become part of NASA’s citizen science team
- Citizen science successes stories
We'll be live on Reddit Friday, May 22nd from 1-3 p.m. EST (10 am to noon. PST, 20:00-22:00 UTC) to answer all your questions! https://reddit.com/r/askscience/
Participants
Jarrett Byrnes, Floating Forests, University of Massachusetts
Jessie Christiansen, Planet Hunters TESS, Caltech Infrared Processing and Analysis Center
Katharina Doll, NASA Citizen Scientist
Nora Eisner, Planet Hunters TESS, Oxford University
Larry Keese, NASA Citizen Scientist
Dalia Kirschbaum, Project Landslides, Goddard Space Flight Center
Veselin Kostov, Planet Patrol, Goddard Space Flight Center
Marc Kuchner, Backyard Worlds: Planet 9, NASA Headquarters
Orleo Marinaro, NASA Citizen Scientist
Rob Zellem, Exoplanet Watch, Jet Propulsion laboratory
Chris Ratzlaff, NASA Citizen Scientist
For a complete list of NASA citizen science projects, visit https://science.nasa.gov/citizenscience