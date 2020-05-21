More Stories

You can do real NASA science right now, from your own home. Just join one of NASA’s citizen science projects! From projects designed to study our planet’s biodiversity, to studying the sun, comets, and finding planets outside of our solar system, our citizen science projects harness the collective strength of the public to analyze data and conduct scientific research. NASA-funded citizen science projects have engaged roughly 1.5 million volunteers and resulted in thousands of scientific discoveries and numerous scientific publications. Most projects require no prior knowledge, experience, or special tools beyond a computer or cell phone. And don’t worry if you didn’t study science in school; these projects aim to teach you everything you need to know.

We are here to answer your questions! Ask us about:

Why NASA needs your help

How you can conduct scientific analysis and discoveries

Which project might be right for you

What you can expect when you become part of NASA’s citizen science team

Citizen science successes stories

We'll be live on Reddit Friday, May 22nd from 1-3 p.m. EST (10 am to noon. PST, 20:00-22:00 UTC) to answer all your questions! https://reddit.com/r/askscience/

We are NASA scientists looking for volunteers to do real science with us. Ask us anything about NASA’s Citizen Science projects and why you should join.

Participants

Jarrett Byrnes, Floating Forests, University of Massachusetts

Jessie Christiansen, Planet Hunters TESS, Caltech Infrared Processing and Analysis Center

Katharina Doll, NASA Citizen Scientist

Nora Eisner, Planet Hunters TESS, Oxford University

Larry Keese, NASA Citizen Scientist

Dalia Kirschbaum, Project Landslides, Goddard Space Flight Center

Veselin Kostov, Planet Patrol, Goddard Space Flight Center

Marc Kuchner, Backyard Worlds: Planet 9, NASA Headquarters

Orleo Marinaro, NASA Citizen Scientist

Rob Zellem, Exoplanet Watch, Jet Propulsion laboratory

Chris Ratzlaff, NASA Citizen Scientist

For a complete list of NASA citizen science projects, visit https://science.nasa.gov/citizenscience

