Suggested Searches

1 min read

Snapshot Wisconsin Celebrates 10 Years and 100 Million Photos Collected!

The headshot image of NASA Science Editorial Team

NASA Science Editorial Team

Aug 06, 2025
Article
A young deer stands in a lush green meadow surrounded by wildflowers and trees, captured by a Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera.
A white-tailed deer fawn photographed on a Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera in Vernon County, WI
Credit: WI DNR

The Snapshot Wisconsin project recently collected their 100 millionth trail camera photo! What’s more, this milestone coincides with the project’s 10-year anniversary. Congratulations to the team and everyone who’s participated!

Snapshot Wisconsin utilizes a statewide network of volunteer-managed trail cameras to monitor and better understand the state’s diverse wildlife from white-tailed deer to snowshoe hares, whooping cranes, and much more.

“It's been amazing to get a glimpse of our wild treasures via the Snapshot lens,” said one volunteer. “Satisfying to help advance wildlife research in the digital age.”

Snapshot Wisconsin was launched in 2013 with help from a NASA grant, and is overseen by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. It recently won a new grant from NASA’s Citizen Science for Earth Systems Program.

Volunteer classifications of the species present in trail camera photos have fueled many different scientific investigations over the years. You, too, can get involved in the merriment by visiting the project's site on the Zooniverse crowdsourcing platform and helping classify their latest photo season today!

Facebook logo
@nasascience
Instagram logo
@nasascience
Linkedin logo
@nasascience

Share

Details

Last Updated
Aug 06, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

4 min read

STEM Educators Are Bringing Hands-On NASA Science into Virginia Classrooms

Article 2 days ago
5 min read

How NASA Is Testing AI to Make Earth-Observing Satellites Smarter

A technology called Dynamic Targeting could enable spacecraft to decide, autonomously and within seconds, where…

Article 2 weeks ago
2 min read

Radio JOVE Volunteers Tune In to the Sun’s Low Notes

Article 2 weeks ago