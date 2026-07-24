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A Million-Panel Project

Image of the Day for July 24, 2026

Utah’s new solar power and battery storage facility is among the largest in the region.

NASA Earth Observatory

Jul 24, 2026
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June 16, 2024
June 6, 2026
A dry, tan-colored valley containing a few circular irrigated fields runs roughly north-south through the image.
A dry, tan-colored valley containing a few circular irrigated fields runs roughly north-south through the image.
NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin
Grid-like arrays of solar panels cover parts of a valley floor in a brown, dry-looking area of Utah.
Grid-like arrays of solar panels cover parts of a valley floor in a brown, dry-looking area of Utah.
NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin
A dry, tan-colored valley containing a few circular irrigated fields runs roughly north-south through the image.
A dry, tan-colored valley containing a few circular irrigated fields runs roughly north-south through the image.
NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin
Grid-like arrays of solar panels cover parts of a valley floor in a brown, dry-looking area of Utah.
Grid-like arrays of solar panels cover parts of a valley floor in a brown, dry-looking area of Utah.
NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin
June 16, 2024
June 6, 2026
The nearly one million photovoltaic panels of a solar energy and battery storage facility in Utah appear in the right image, acquired with the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8 on June 6, 2026. The same sensor captured the left image on June 16, 2024. NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin.

Historically, central Utah’s Castle Valley has been a coal hub, with mining operations on the slopes of the Wasatch Plateau to the west active since the late 1800s. A different energy development arrived in the region in June 2026, when a large solar power and battery storage plant came online in the sunny valley about 130 miles (210 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.

The recently constructed Green River Energy Center, seen in the Landsat 8 image above (right), features nearly one million solar panels and roughly 500 batteries on several square miles of previously undeveloped land. The facility has 400 megawatts of solar-generating capacity with another 400 megawatts of battery storage. That places it among the many utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects that the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects to be plugged into the country’s grid in 2026.

The Utah facility is slated to supply power to Salt Lake City and other areas across the state, according to news reports, and project staff estimate it could produce enough electricity for more than 100,000 homes. With its integrated battery storage, the plant has the potential to generate power at all hours, even when the Sun isn’t shining. And the Green River Energy Center can build on Castle Valley’s energy legacy by utilizing existing transmission lines originally built for coal-fired power plants in the area.

Though Utah adopted coal as its state rock and has long relied on it for energy, other sources, such as solar and geothermal, are becoming larger parts of the state’s energy mix. In 2025, coal fueled about half of the state’s electricity generation, down from about 75 percent in 2015. Meanwhile, solar grew to account for about 14 percent of generation in 2025, up from nearly zero a decade before. Satellite data can be useful to planners and policymakers involved in energy transitions for assessing the potential of renewable energy systems and tracking their adoption and performance.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Story by Lindsey Doermann.

Downloads

A dry, tan-colored valley containing a few circular irrigated fields runs roughly north-south through the image.

June 16, 2024

JPEG (9.90 MB)

Grid-like arrays of solar panels cover parts of a valley floor in a brown, dry-looking area of Utah.

June 6, 2026

JPEG (4.50 MB)

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