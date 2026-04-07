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Drought Parches Florida

Image of the Day for April 7, 2026

The state was unusually dry for much of 2025, but the intensity of the drought has ratcheted up since January 2026.

NASA Earth Observatory

Apr 07, 2026
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A map of Florida shows the driest aquifers in red and orange.
Shallow groundwater aquifers are driest in northern and central Florida in this map based on observations acquired on March 30, 2026, by the GRACE-FO (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On) satellites.
NASA Earth Observatory/Lauren Dauphin

Florida is among the wettest U.S. states, but that doesn't mean it is drought-free. Nearly all of Florida faced at least "moderate" drought, and nearly 80 percent faced "extreme" conditions in April 2026, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Unusually dry conditions gripped the state for much of 2025, but the intensity and extent of the drought ratcheted up starting in January 2026.

Data from a NASA and German Research Center for Geosciences satellite mission show that the drought has left its imprint on the state's underground water supplies, which are often tapped for drinking water and farming. The map above combines data from the twin GRACE-FO (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On) satellites and ground-based measurements to estimate the relative amount of groundwater stored underground as of March 30, 2026. The colors depict the wetness percentile, or how the amount of shallow groundwater compares to long-term records (1948–2010). Blue areas have more water than usual, and orange and red areas have less. Aquifers in the northern and central regions of the state are particularly dry.

The drought is being felt throughout Florida. Some water districts have imposed restrictions on when water can be used for certain activities, such as lawn watering and car washes. News reports suggest that the dry weather poses a threat to crops, many of which already suffered severe damage during hard freezes in February. Large wildland fires have flared up in some areas, and even wetland ecosystems like the Everglades face unusually dry conditions.  

Florida droughts are represented by red and orange spikes of varying sizes and widths in this time-series chart.
The 2025-2026 drought is the most severe to affect Florida since 2012, data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show.
NASA Earth Observatory / Lauren Dauphin

U.S. Drought Monitor records indicate that the current drought is the most widespread and severe to affect the state since 2012. Many areas have received less than half their normal rainfall since September 1, 2025, according to the National Weather Service. St. Petersburg has seen only 7.7 inches (195.6 millimeters) of rain since September 1, compared to the normal 19.0 inches, making this the driest year on record for that period. 

However, the current drought does not yet rival the worst drought that has parched the state, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Their analysis indicates that the 2000–2001 drought was more intense, lasted longer, and affected a larger area. GRACE-FO observations are among the sources of information that the U.S. Drought Monitor considers when mapping drought conditions in its weekly assessments. Forecasters anticipate that a slow-moving rainstorm set to hit Florida this week may offer some relief.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using GRACE-FO data from The National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Story by Adam Voiland.

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A map of Florida shows the driest aquifers in red and orange.

March 30, 2026

JPEG (1.01 MB)

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