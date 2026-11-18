November 12 November 14 NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison November 12 November 14 NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison November 12 November 14 Curtain Toggle 2-Up

California’s Sierra Nevada got an early taste of wintry weather when one of the first major snowfalls of the water year arrived on November 13, 2026. A moisture-laden storm delivered heavy rains to lower elevations in the Sacramento area and snow accumulations of around a foot to some mountainous areas. The recent bout of wet weather was the first in a quick succession of Pacific storms bringing rain, snow, and wind to the U.S. West in mid-November.

The MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Terra satellite captured this image (right) of fresh snow in the Sierra Nevada on the morning of November 14, during a lull between weather systems. Two days earlier (left), the mountains were mostly bare, with snow appearing only at the highest elevations.

Nearly 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow fell at Donner Pass, northwest of Lake Tahoe, on November 13, according to the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory. The accumulation snarled traffic on Interstate 80 in the area, prompting officials to close the highway in both directions that evening. To the south, the ski resort at Mammoth Mountain reported 9 to 13 inches (23 to 33 centimeters) of new snow, and officials at Yosemite National Park closed several roads ahead of the storm.

More wet weather and mountain snow are forecast to follow. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for portions of the Sierras above 5,000 feet (1,500 meters) in elevation from November 18 to 20. NWS warned of difficult-to-impossible travel conditions, gusty winds, and snow accumulations of around 4 feet (120 centimeters) possible above 8,000 feet (2,400 meters).

NASA Earth Observatory images by Michala Garrison, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview. Story by Lindsey Doermann.

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