Science instruments for NASA’s Dragonfly are starting to arrive at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, where the car-sized rotorcraft is coming together for its mission to explore Saturn’s largest moon, Titan.

From left, technicians Chad Cook and Seth Harvey install the high-resolution microscopic imager – part of the seven-camera DragonCam science imaging suite – onto NASA’s Dragonfly rotorcraft at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, on Nov. 6, 2026. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Ed Whitman

First to check in: DragonCam, which consists of seven cameras designed to characterize Titan’s surface at multiple scales during flight and while on the ground. By mid-November, all seven cameras developed and built by Malin Space Science Systems had been installed in their insulated housings, tested, and integrated into the rotorcraft. Each camera will look out at Titan through a window in a foam enclosure that insulates the cameras and Dragonfly’s interior from Titan’s cryogenic environment, where ambient temperatures reach minus 290 degrees Fahrenheit.

A configurable LED array, built at APL and spanning the light spectrum from the infrared to the ultraviolet, provides information about the color of surface materials at the sampling site and helps scientists make inferences about their composition. During Titan’s long night, which spans nearly eight Earth days, these observations also may allow DragonCam to identify organic molecules that fluoresce under ultraviolet light. The LED illumination also allows us to see Titan as human eyes would.

“One of the most exciting things about Dragonfly is that we'll be able to see Titan from perspectives we've never had before,” said Elizabeth Turtle, Dragonfly principal investigator at APL. “With the capability to take images when Dragonfly is on the surface as well as while flying, DragonCam will give us both detailed views and sweeping panoramas of Titan's landscape, as well as insight into the processes that shaped this extraordinary world. Seeing these cameras become part of the Dragonfly lander is an exciting milestone that brings us another step closer to this unprecedented exploration.”

Matthew Clark (left) and Michael Ravine of Malin Space Science Systems check DragonCam's seven science cameras and digital video recorder before shipping them to Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) for integration and testing onto NASA's Dragonfly rotorcraft. MSSS/Olawale Oluwo

In addition to these science cameras, Dragonfly has two navigation cameras, also built by Malin Space Science Systems, that were installed this summer.

“We are extremely pleased to have delivered the DragonCam cameras,” said Michael Ravine, DragonCam development manager and a Dragonfly co-investigator from Malin Space Science Systems. “Now to have them on the Dragonfly spacecraft, taking images, it’s so much easier to picture how they will work on Titan. These will be our eyes to see and explore this whole new world.”

Two forward-mounted cameras — a wide-angle camera (WAC) and medium-angle camera (MAC) — are designed to capture images of the terrain in front of Dragonfly. The forward WAC offers a 90-degree field of view, while the forward MAC overlaps with the WAC, capturing part of that field of view at a higher resolution. Combined, the images from these two cameras provide a stereoscopic perspective from the front of the lander. Together with two additional side-mounted WACs, the system is able to capture panoramic views of the Titan landscape.

Panoramic view of the cleanroom at APL, Johns Hopkins APL, consisting of three images taken by Dragonfly’s forward- and side-facing wide-angle cameras (WACs). At left is Dragonfly's top deck, including its circular high-gain antenna (seen edge-on), and members of the APL and Malin Space Science Systems integration and testing team are visible in the control room windows. The images - taken on Nov. 9, 2026, shortly after the DragonCam camera suite was installed on the lander - have a yellow tint because DragonCam captures light differently than the human eye sees it. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/MSSS

Two downward-facing WACs provide views of the surface beneath Dragonfly, helping the mission team decide if a landing spot is safe for deploying Dragonfly’s sample-collecting tool, known as DrACO, or Drill for Acquisition of Complex Organics, and its seismometer. A high-resolution microscopic imager will aim at DrACO’s drill site to pick out the details in millimeter-sized sand grains around the sampling location.

“DragonCam will give us critical context for the samples collected by DrACO,” said Carolyn Ernst, the DragonCam instrument scientist at APL. “We’ll be collecting materials at multiple sites across Titan, and the images from the cameras will help us relate the samples to Titan’s broader landscape and piece together the story of its geology.”

DragonCam is a suite of cameras aboard NASA’s Dragonfly rotorcraft designed to capture images of Titan’s surface from the ground and during flight. DragonCam will help scientists study landforms and surface processes at multiple scales, providing new insights into Titan’s geology and environment. This animation highlights the elements of DragonCam and how its imaging capabilities will support Dragonfly’s scientific investigations NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Zac Swanson

Components of Dragonfly's other instrument packages, DraGNS (Gamma-ray and Neutron Spectrometer), DraGMet (Geophysics and Meteorology), DraMS (Mass Spectrometer) and DrACO, are set for delivery, integration and testing over the next several months. Dragonfly is scheduled to launch in July 2028 and reach Titan in late 2034.

For more on NASA’s Dragonfly mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/dragonfly

Karen Fox / Molly Wasser

Headquarters, Washington

240-285-5155 / 240-419-1732

karen.c.fox@nasa.gov / molly.l.wasser@nasa.gov

Mike Buckley

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

443-567-3145

michael.buckley@jhuapl.edu