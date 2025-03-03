This data visualization showing ocean currents around the world uses data from NASA’s Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean model.
An Ocean in Motion: NASA’s Mesmerizing View of Earth’s Underwater Highways
This data visualization showing ocean currents around the world uses data from NASA’s ECCO model, or Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean. The model pulls data from spacecraft, buoys, and other measurements.
