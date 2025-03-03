Suggested Searches

An Ocean in Motion: NASA’s Mesmerizing View of Earth’s Underwater Highways

Earth Science Division Editorial Team

Mar 03, 2025
This data visualization showing ocean currents around the world uses data from NASA’s ECCO model, or Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean. The model pulls data from spacecraft, buoys, and other measurements.

Mar 03, 2025
Earth Science Division Editorial Team

NASA's unique vantage point helps us inform solutions to enhance decision-making, improve livelihoods, and protect our planet.