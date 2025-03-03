1 min read An Ocean in Motion: NASA’s Mesmerizing View of Earth’s Underwater Highways

Earth Science Division Editorial Team Mar 03, 2025 Article





This data visualization showing ocean currents around the world uses data from NASA’s ECCO model, or Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean. The model pulls data from spacecraft, buoys, and other measurements.