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Students Take on Airborne Field Research with NASA

The headshot image of Erica McNamee

Erica McNamee

Science Writer

Jul 30, 2026
Article

The gusty wind didn’t make it easy to hold tight to a balloon so large. The balloon, a scientific instrument called an ozonesonde, was about to be released into the atmosphere above the Texas Gulf Coast by students from NASA’s SARP (Student Airborne Research Program), which concluded its summer session July 27. The balloon’s job was to measure ozone concentrations as it rose through the atmosphere.

The center of the image shows a large white balloon. Beneath the balloon are five people in a circle, gently holding at the bottom of the balloon to keep it upright. In the background of the image, other people watch.
The SARP students in the atmosphere group prepare a weather balloon by filling it up with helium. The weather balloon will measure ozone in the atmosphere as it rises.
NASA/Sofie Bates

A dozen of the 48 undergraduate students participated in atmospheric field research. Guided by instrument scientists, university professors, and graduate students, the SARP students prepared the ozonesondes for takeoff. They chemically treated instrument cells attached to the sensor, wrangled the balloons during inflation, and finally, released them into the sky. As the balloons flew, the students monitored the data.

“This research program is a unique experience for students where they have the opportunity to see the different careers related to Earth system science,” said Yaitza Luna-Cruz, program manager for NASA’s Early Career Research Program at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Each student was assigned to one of four disciplines: atmospheric science, oceans, terrestrial ecology, or hydrology. They gathered field data, designed individual research projects, and presented their findings at the end of the program. When possible, they cross-checked their measurements with NASA satellite missions.

SARP students and instrument scientists walk away from NASA’s G-V aircraft after their science flight. “If you ever have the opportunity to participate in SARP, I would recommend that you do it,” said Darriqa Jones, marine and environmental science student at Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”
SARP students and instrument scientists walk away from NASA’s Gulfstream G-V aircraft after their science flight.
NASA/Erica McNamee

“This is such an awesome experience,” said Marin Stevens, a chemistry student from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, minutes after she released the ozonesonde into the atmosphere. “It’s way beyond what I would have expected.”

Airborne science was a highlight of the program. Five science aircraft supported the program this year, including NASA’s Gulfstream G-III, GV, and C-20A, Dynamic Aviation’s B200, and a P-III from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Students worked alongside scientists operating various instruments, such as a laser designed to collect measurements on particulates in the atmosphere.

For many students, their time in Houston was their first foray into field research, and, like the students releasing the balloons, they were eager to continue to learn and experience hands-on science. After the first two weeks, the cohort split into two, with half of the students traveling to California and half to Virginia to continue their research.

Four students in green jumpsuits kneel on a concrete runway. The woman on the left is in a backbend, in the shape of the letter ‘n’. The student second from the left is kneeling with his hands above him, in the shape of the letter ‘A’. The student second from the right is kneeling sideways with her arms curled over her head, in the shape of the letter ‘S’. The student on the right is kneeling with her hands above her, in the shape of the letter ‘A’. In the background, an aircraft is seen on the runway.
SARP students celebrate finishing their first flight by making the NASA worm.
NASA/Sofie Bates

“The coolest part of SARP is the passion everyone has,” said Joelle Hopkins, SARP project manager, NASA Headquarters. “It’s so enjoyable to work with scientists, faculty, and graduate mentors who are passionate about the science, sharing the science with the students, and building the next generation of scientists.”

The annual eight-week program enhances what students are learning in the classroom by giving them hands-on field experience. It is designed to be a steppingstone into a career in field research or other STEM fields. Students participate in all aspects of a scientific campaign, including data collection, data analysis, and research. They attend science lectures and workshops, join research flights, and accompany scientists into the field.

To learn more about NASA’s Airborne Science Program, visit:

https://airbornescience.nasa.gov/

By Erica McNamee

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.

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Last Updated
Jul 30, 2026
Editor
Jenny Marder
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Erica McNamee
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Goddard Space Flight Center

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