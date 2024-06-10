2 min read

North Carolina Volunteers Work Toward Cleaner Well Water

The image shows a road leading to a river or stream that is currently experiencing flooding. The road is blocked off with a yellow and black striped barrier and a sign that reads "AREA CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING." The water level in the river is high, and the current appears strong, with debris visible in the water. The surrounding area is lush with green trees and vegetation, indicating a rural or natural setting. The sky above is partly cloudy.
Road closure due to flooding. Volunteers helped NASA scientists predict where floods like these will contaminate well water.
Image credit: Kelsey Pieper

When the ground floods during a storm, floodwaters wash bacteria and other contaminants into private wells. But thanks to citizen scientists in North Carolina, we now know a bit more about how to deal with this problem. A new NASA-Funded study describes the contributions of these volunteers and how their work makes other disaster data more useful. 

After Hurricane Florence, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services distributed sampling bottles to 754 private well users upon request.  They asked these volunteers to collect samples at their wellheads or outdoor taps. As expected, the rates of fecal contamination measured with help from the volunteers were almost 8 times higher than during routine conditions. 

The new study compares the water quality measurements made by volunteers to predictions from various kinds of flood boundary maps made using data from NASA’s Landsat, Sentinel, and MODIS satellites. Turns out, the flood boundary maps are pretty good predictors—under certain conditions. Now we know how to better use them for this purpose in the future, thanks to help from citizen scientists!

Contact your local health department and tell them you are interested in testing your own well water supply!

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jun 10, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

### Descriptive 508 Compliant Alt Text: This infographic provides an overview of the 2023-2024 Mountain Rain or Snow observation season. **Left Side: 2023-2024 At a Glance** - Total Observations: 32,110 - Snow: 18,455 - Mix (rain and snow): 3,593 - Rain: 10,062 - There were 1,684 active observers, which is 615 more than last season. - The most observations from a single storm were 2,099 from March 1-3, 2024. - The region that sent the most reports in one day was Sierra Nevada. **Right Side: 2023-2024 Shoutouts** - Top Regions by Reports: 1. Central Basin and Range: 5,517 reports 2. Northeastern Highlands: 4,566 reports 3. Sierra Nevada: 4,402 reports - Leaderboard of Observers: 1. Patrick Thorson, Sierra Nevada: 676 reports 2. Chris Gotschalk, Western Montana: 471 reports 3. SV, The Netherlands: 440 reports 4. Karen O, Rocky Mountains: 388 reports 5. Marley Jennings, Northeast US: 343 reports 6. Mariah Blackhorse, Great Basin: 329 reports 7. Robert R, Sierra Nevada: 284 reports 8. Randall Bursk, Rocky Mountains: 280 reports 9. Bill Locke, Western Montana: 279 reports 10. Erin Grogan, Northeast US: 271 reports - Average Observer across all regions: 19 reports **Elevational Diversity Superstars** - Greatest Variety of Elevations: Craig Hall, Sierra Nevada, submitted from various elevation ranges. - Highest Elevation: Lauren H, Rocky Mountains, at 11,993 ft. - Greatest Range of Elevations: Nayoung Hur, Rocky Mountains, with a range of 8,849 ft between highest and lowest reports.
1 min read

Mountain Rain or Snow Volunteers Broke Records This Winter

Article6 days ago
4 min read

NASA Mission Flies Over Arctic to Study Sea Ice Melt Causes

It’s not just rising air and water temperatures influencing the decades-long decline of Arctic sea ice. Clouds, aerosols, even the bumps and dips on the ice itself can play a role. To explore how these factors interact and impact sea ice melting, NASA is flying two aircraft equipped with scientific instruments over the Arctic Ocean […]

Article2 weeks ago
4 min read

NASA Releases New High-Quality, Near Real-Time Air Quality Data

NASA has made new data available that can provide air pollution observations at unprecedented resolutions – down to the scale of individual neighborhoods. The near real-time data comes from the agency’s TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution) instrument, which launched last year to improve life on Earth by revolutionizing the way scientists observe air quality […]

Article2 weeks ago