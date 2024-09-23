Women in Astronomy Citizen Science Webinar This Thursday

A circular illustration representing various STEM elements. The center contains a globe, and surrounding it are icons depicting a person using a laptop, a potted plant, a telescope, a smartphone or tablet, a compass, a lightbulb, a ruler, a rocket, and a flask, all outlined in white with red and blue accents.
Join Thursday’s NASA Cit Sci Leader’s Series event for a conversation about women and NASA-sponsored astronomy citizen science
Gulf of Maine Research Institute

Women hold up half the sky… but participation numbers for NASA-sponsored citizen science projects don't always reflect that. Why? And what can we do to welcome people of all genders to participate?

During this week’s NASA Citizen Science Leaders Series webinar on Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT, we will hear from three speakers who will help frame, constrain, and inspire solutions to the question of how NASA-sponsored astronomy citizen science projects might be more appealing to and supportive of female-identifying participants.

  • Dr. Julia Parrish will share observations from a meta-analysis of the demographics of participants in citizen science projects.
  • Dr. Corey Jackson will share results from an analysis of participation on the Zooniverse platform.
  • Vivian White will share observations from amateur astronomy groups and an inspiring example of a group focused on engaging girls in astronomy and their encouraging results.

Women in Astronomy Citizen Science: A NASA Cit Sci Leaders Series Event

Thursday, September 26, 2024

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT

Register now for this event!

@DoNASAScience
@DoNASAScience

Share

Details

Last Updated
Sep 23, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

Graphic of MAVEN spacecraft with NASA meatball in top left corner and the text "Ten Years at Mars with MAVEN" in yellow letters across the left side of the graphic.
6 min read

Celebrating 10 Years at Mars with NASA’s MAVEN Mission

Article4 hours ago
This is an artist’s concept of exoasteroids in space, featuring rocky asteroids of various sizes orbiting around a distant star. The scene depicts a dense asteroid belt, illuminated by the bright light of a star in the background, with dust and debris scattered throughout the space between the asteroids.
1 min read

Find Exoasteroids and Peek into the Future

Article8 hours ago
A spiral galaxy, tilted at an angle, with irregularly-shaped arms. It appears large and close-up. The center glows in a yellowish color, while the disk around it is a bluer color, due to light from older and newer stars. Dark reddish threads of dust cover the galaxy, and there are many large, shining pink spots in the disc, where stars are forming.
2 min read

Hubble Lights the Way with New Multiwavelength Galaxy View

Article3 days ago