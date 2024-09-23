Women in Astronomy Citizen Science Webinar This Thursday

Gulf of Maine Research Institute
Women hold up half the sky… but participation numbers for NASA-sponsored citizen science projects don't always reflect that. Why? And what can we do to welcome people of all genders to participate?
During this week’s NASA Citizen Science Leaders Series webinar on Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT, we will hear from three speakers who will help frame, constrain, and inspire solutions to the question of how NASA-sponsored astronomy citizen science projects might be more appealing to and supportive of female-identifying participants.
- Dr. Julia Parrish will share observations from a meta-analysis of the demographics of participants in citizen science projects.
- Dr. Corey Jackson will share results from an analysis of participation on the Zooniverse platform.
- Vivian White will share observations from amateur astronomy groups and an inspiring example of a group focused on engaging girls in astronomy and their encouraging results.
Women in Astronomy Citizen Science: A NASA Cit Sci Leaders Series Event
Thursday, September 26, 2024
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT
