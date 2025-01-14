Roman Space Telescope Coronagraph Instrument Poster

Coronagraph Instrument Poster

NASA's Roman Coronagraph Instrument will greatly advance our ability to directly image exoplanets, or planets and disks around other stars.

The Roman Coronagraph Instrument, a technology demonstration designed and built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will fly aboard NASA's next flagship astrophysics observatory, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

Coronagraphs work by blocking light from a bright object, like a star, so that the observer can more easily see a nearby faint object, like a planet. The Roman Coronagraph Instrument will use a unique suite of technologies including deformable mirrors, masks, high-precision cameras, and active wavefront sensing and control to detect planets 100 million times fainter than their stars, or 100 to 1,000 times better than existing space-based coronagraphs. The Roman Coronagraph will be capable of directly imaging reflected starlight from a planet akin to Jupiter in size, temperature, and distance from its parent star.

Coronagraph Instrument Poster (key)

Artwork Key

1. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

2. Exoplanet Count : Total number of exoplanets discovered at the time of poster release. This number is increasing all of the time.

3. Nancy Grace Roman's birth year : Nancy Grace Roman was born on May 16, 1925.  

4. Color Filters : Filters block different wavelengths, or colors, of light.

5. Exoplanet Camera

6. Deformable Mirrors : Adjusts the wavefront of incoming light by changing the shape of a mirror with thousands of tiny pistons.

7. Focal Plane Mask : This is a mask that helps to block starlight and reveal exoplanets.

8. Lyot Stop Mask : This is a mask that helps to block starlight and reveal exoplanets.

9. Fast Steering Mirror : This element corrects for telescope pointing jitter.

10. Additional Coronagraph Masks : These masks block most of the glare from stars to reveal faint orbiting planets and dusty debris disks.

Downloads

Coronagraph Instrument Poster

Download the Digital Version of Poster

Jan 14, 2025

pdf (45.05 MB)

Coronagraph Instrument Poster

Download Press Version (highest quality for print)

Jan 14, 2025

pdf (157.19 MB)

Keep Exploring

Discover More about Roman

Latest Roman Stories

Astronomers expect Roman to discover roughly 100,000 transiting planets, worlds that periodically dim the light of their stars as they cross in front of them. While other missions, including Kepler's extended K2 survey (not pictured in this graphic), have unveiled relatively nearby planets, Roman will reveal a wealth of worlds much farther from home.

Roman Observatory

Roman Space Telescope lagrange locations

About Roman

NASA’s Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) is now named the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, after NASA’s first Chief of Astronomy.Credits: NASA

Coronagraph

Roman Space Telescope's Coronagraph