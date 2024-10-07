3 min read

GLOBE Eclipse and Civil Air Patrol: An Astronomical Collaboration

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is a volunteer organization that serves as the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force. The organization has an award-winning aerospace education program that promotes Science, Technology Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM)-related careers and activities. The total solar eclipse on 8 April 2024 was a unique opportunity to design a mission for cadets, senior members, and educators to collect atmospheric data in contribution the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program's GLOBE Eclipse protocol, for which a temporary tool in the GLOBE Observer app made it possible for volunteer observers to document and submit air temperature and cloud data during the eclipse.

For the first time ever, the CAP had cadets and senior members participating in a mission from every wing (US state), in addition to two US territories and 2 Canadian provinces. Over 400 teams with over 3,000 cadets and over 1,000 senior members collected air temperature, clouds, wind, and precipitation for a total of 4 hours before, during, and after the eclipse. This work was led by Capt. Shannon Babb who organized the mission with the aerospace education team led from the Rocky Mountain Region.

The collaboration between GLOBE Eclipse and CAP gave cadets the opportunity to do real, hands-on Earth science and be part of a mission alongside senior members. It also brought in over 40,000 students and more than 600 educators through the Civil Air Patrol’s education sites involving K-12 formal and informal educators at schools, youth organizations, museums and libraries. This unique collaboration was so successful, the CAP wants to continue doing missions alongside citizen science programs at NASA and the GLOBE Program. A 2025 mission is being formulated, focused on contrail formation using the strengths of the CAP in aeronautics and unique cloud observations made using the GLOBE Observer app. Results and announcements of 2025 mission plans were presented at the Civil Air Patrol National Conference on 16-17 August 2024 in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

GLOBE Observer is part of the NASA Earth Science Education Collaborative (NESEC), which is led by the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) and supported by NASA under cooperative agreement award number NNX16AE28A. NESEC is part of NASA’s Science Activation Portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learn

https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/programs/aerospace-education/curriculum/2024-solar-eclipse

Two male cadets wearing solar viewing glasses stare with excitement into the distance.
Civil Air Patrol Cadet observing the 8 April 2024 total solar eclipse.
Civil Air Patrol
Two females cadets collecting wind measurements with clouds and palm trees in the background.
Civil Air Patrol Cadets making atmospheric measurements during the 8 April 2024 total solar eclipse.
Civil Air Patrol
Two male cadets and a senior member collecting wind measurements surrounded by snow.
Civil Air Patrol Cadets making atmospheric measurements during the 8 April 2024 total solar eclipse.
Civil Air Patrol
A female and male cadet stand in front of a tent staring at the sky while wearing solar viewing glasses.
Civil Air Patrol Cadet observing the 8 April 2024 total solar eclipse.
Civil Air Patrol
Female cadet looking through a telescope with a solar filter with a Civil Air Patrol Cessna airplane behind her.
Civil Air Patrol Cadet observing the 8 April 2024 total solar eclipse.
Civil Air Patrol

Oct 07, 2024
Oct 07, 2024
