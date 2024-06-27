2 min read

NASA eClips Engages Families at 2024 STEM Community Day

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, thousands of community members attended the Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM) Community Day hosted by Christopher Newport University in partnership with Newport News Public Schools in Virginia. The event showcased many different facets of STEM fields and careers and offered hands-on experiences by nearly 100 exhibitors. Educators from the National Institute of Aerospace’s Center for Integrated STEM Education (NIA-CISE) engaged learners of all ages at this annual event with a 13-foot tree. Participants learned how to measure tree height using a clinometer and why NASA collects this data with the help of volunteers, also knowns as "citizen scientists" (e.g. one reason is to calculate how much carbon trees and forests take in or release into the atmosphere). Each family was able to take home a kit to make their own clinometers. Another activity offered by the NIA-CISE team involved learning about Earth's energy balance (e.g. participants selected cards of activities that either reflect energy back to space or are absorbed by Earth and had to decide whether those activities belonged to the "in" or "out" side of Earth's energy balance).

NASA eClips is supported by NASA under cooperative agreement award number NNX16AB91A and is part of NASA’s Science Activation Portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learn

A man practices calculating the height of a tree using a clinometer to view the top of a 13-foot artificial tree while a NASA eClips volunteer takes his photo at the NASA eClips exhibit booth during CNU’s Community STEM Day.
A community member performs the hands-on activity to calculate the height of a tree using a clinometer at the NASA eClips exhibit booth during CNU’s Community STEM Day.

